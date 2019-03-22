Opera launches free built-in VPN service in its Android browser

Opera released a new version of its mobile browser – Opera for Android 51 featuring a built-in VPN service. The new browser VPN is free and unlimited.

Advertising

The VPN, when enabled is claimed to provide users with enhanced control of their online privacy and improve their online security, especially when they are connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.

“There are already more than 650 million people using VPN services globally. With Opera they can now enjoy a free and no-log service that enhances online privacy and improves security,” Peter Wallman, SVP Opera Browser for Android said in a blog post.

The built-in VPN creates a private and encrypted connection between the user’s smartphone and a remote VPN server, using 256-bit encryption algorithms, Opera said.

Advertising

The VPN also hides the user’s physical location, making it hard to track their behavior on the internet. The in-built VPN service is a no-log service, which means that the VPN servers do not log and retain any activity data of the user.

Also read: Opera adds anti-cryptocurrency mining feature to mobile browsers

Opera’s built-in VPN is useful for those users who tend to frequently connect to public Wi-Fi in coffee shops, airports and hotels. The VPN is said to reduce the risk of malicious third parties collecting sensitive information.

How to enable VPN?

To enable the browser VPN, users need to tap on the settings of the browser, go to VPN and enable the feature according to their preference. They can also select the region to which they want to connect to.