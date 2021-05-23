Opera GX gaming browser now available for Android, iOS devices

Check out all you need to know about Opera GX gaming browser, which is now available for mobile devices. (Image Source: Opera)

The Opera GX browser is now coming to mobile platforms. A beta version of the browser is now available for both Android and iOS platforms and while these apps are still not available on the Play Store and App Store, you can sideload the beta to try the browser out from the Opera GX website.

Opera GX features

Opera GX features include a Fast Action Button (FAB) and haptic feedback during usage. Opera GX users will also be able to sync their mobile browser history and other data with the desktop variant. Users will also be able to share data like files, notes, videos and gaming content between devices.

Further, the browser also implements built-in integration for services like Twitch and Discord for gamers. Another section called the GX corner will let users find gaming-related news, deals, and a game release calendar all in one spot.

There is also theme support that lets you choose between various gaming themes. These include themes like GX Classic, Ultra Violet, Purple Haze and White Wolf, each of which features a varying gaming UI look and feel. Check out more on the app in the embedded video below.

Opera GX was developed back in 2019 and was designed primarily for gamers. The browser came with performance-oriented features including CPU and RAM limiters that let users set up how much processing power and RAM the browser windows would use. A deeper theming system also allowed users to select accent colours manually. Now the platform is set to come to mobile devices.

Interested users can head over to the Opera GX website and click on the Opera GX Mobile beta prompt. This will then take them to an Opera GX blog where you will find the download links to the app for your Android or iOS device.