OpenClaw founder Steinberger joins OpenAI, open-source bot becomes foundation

OpenAI taps OpenClaw creator to build next-gen personal agents while keeping bot open source.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 09:34 AM IST
Peter Steinberger, the founder of OpenClaw, is joining OpenAI, and the open-source bot is becoming a foundation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Sunday.

“Peter Steinberger is joining OpenAI to drive the next generation of personal agents,” Altman said in ⁠a ​post on X, adding “OpenClaw will live in a foundation as an open source project that OpenAI will continue to support.”

OpenClaw, formerly ​known as ​Clawdbot or Moltbot, is ⁠what fans describe as an assistant that can stay on top ‌of emails, deal with insurers, check in for flights and perform myriad other tasks.

OpenClaw has had a viral rise since it was first introduced in November, receiving more than 100,000 stars on code repository ⁠GitHub and ⁠drawing 2 million visitors in a single week, according to a ⁠blog ‌post by Steinberger.

OpenClaw’s growing popularity ​has attracted scrutiny, with China’s ‌industry ministry warning the open-source AI agent could pose significant security risks ‌when improperly configured and ​expose ​users to ​cyberattacks and data breaches.

“It’s always been important to me ​that OpenClaw stays open source and ⁠given the freedom to flourish. Ultimately, I felt OpenAI was the best place to continue ‌pushing ⁠on my vision and expand its reach,” Steinberger posted in a ​blog on Sunday. 

 

