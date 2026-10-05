OpenAI’s Sam Altman says AI benefits warrant accepting some risks

Sam Altman said that OpenAI has signed a deal with the US government to deploy AI models in the Department of War's classified networks (File photo).

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said the benefits of artificial intelligence justify accepting some risks and argued the technology should remain broadly accessible to the public

“We believe that the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology and people having the agency,” Altman said in an interview with Politico’s technology-focused newsletter Decoded.

Altman said there remained a fundamental difference in worldview between OpenAI and rival Anthropic on AI ⁠regulation, adding: “I ​think there’s a lot of daylight.”

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“I disagree, but I understand the perspective of people who are like, ‘This technology is going to get so powerful, and it’s so dangerous, that a single lab in San Francisco should have it and ​make ​sure nothing bad happens, and kind of ⁠figure out how to dole out the benefits,'” Altman said.