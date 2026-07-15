OpenAI’s first AI hardware device may be a smart speaker with cameras and ChatGPT

OpenAI’s first consumer hardware device could take the form of a screenless, movable smart speaker that acts as a physical version of ChatGPT, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
The report, citing people familiar with the project, claims the device is being developed as an AI companion capable of interacting naturally with users while offering assistance throughout the home. Unlike traditional smart speakers, the product is expected to rely on OpenAI‘s latest AI models to deliver more personalised and proactive experiences.
According to the report, the speaker will feature built-in cameras and sensors to understand its surroundings and respond more intelligently to user requests. It could also use personal information, such as emails and other user data, to build context over time, allowing it to anticipate needs and provide helpful information before being asked.
The device is also said to include mechanical components that give it a more lifelike presence, though the report notes these are unlikely to involve wheels or legs. Instead, it will run on a rechargeable battery, so users can easily carry it from room to room. For example, it could assist with recipes in the kitchen, continue conversations while users complete household chores, or play music in different parts of the home.
Voice interactions are expected to be powered by GPT-Live, OpenAI’s recently introduced full-duplex voice model that enables more natural conversations by allowing users to interrupt, ask follow-up questions and interact with the AI in real time.
The report says OpenAI plans to unveil the device later this year, with commercial availability targeted for 2027, although those plans could still change.
The hardware initiative could face legal hurdles. Apple is reportedly seeking an injunction against OpenAI’s hardware business as part of an ongoing lawsuit involving allegations of trade-secret theft. The outcome of that dispute could potentially affect the product’s development timeline.
The smart speaker is just one of several hardware projects underway at OpenAI. The company is said to be working on around five consumer devices, including wearable products, home robotics, and a possible smartphone alternative.
OpenAI has publicly signalled its ambitions to move beyond software following its partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive. While the company has not officially confirmed details of its first device, the latest report suggests OpenAI is aiming to compete directly with products such as Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and Apple’s HomePod—while placing ChatGPT at the centre of the user experience.