OpenAI’s first AI hardware device may be a smart speaker with cameras and ChatGPT

The portable device is expected to feature cameras, sensors and GPT-Live voice technology for more natural conversations.(Image: Reuters)

OpenAI’s first consumer hardware device could take the form of a screenless, movable smart speaker that acts as a physical version of ChatGPT, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The report, citing people familiar with the project, claims the device is being developed as an AI companion capable of interacting naturally with users while offering assistance throughout the home. Unlike traditional smart speakers, the product is expected to rely on OpenAI‘s latest AI models to deliver more personalised and proactive experiences.

According to the report, the speaker will feature built-in cameras and sensors to understand its surroundings and respond more intelligently to user requests. It could also use personal information, such as emails and other user data, to build context over time, allowing it to anticipate needs and provide helpful information before being asked.