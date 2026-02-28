OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank

For OpenAI, the fresh cash will help secure advanced AI chips and the computing capacity that it needs to maintain its pole position in the AI industry, especially as ​competition heats ​up from rivals such as Claude chatbot maker Anthropic and Google's Gemini.(File photo)

OpenAI said on Friday it is raising $110 billion in a blockbuster funding round that would value the ChatGPT maker at $840 billion, in a deal that signals the feverish pace of investment in artificial intelligence.

The funding round – one of the largest private capital raises on record – includes a $30 billion investment from SoftBank, $30 billion from Nvidia, and $50 billion from Amazon, and comes ahead of the AI startup’s expected mega-IPO later this year.

More investors are expected to join the round as it progresses, OpenAI said.

Big Tech companies and large tech investors ⁠such as ​SoftBank are racing to forge partnerships with OpenAI – which is spending heavily on data centers – betting that closer ties with the company would give them a competitive edge in the AI race.