OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber a week after rival’s announcement of AI model

GPT-5.4-Cyber: OpenAI’s bold push to arm defenders in the AI cybersecurity race

By: Reuters
2 min readApr 15, 2026 09:27 AM IST
OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organizations and researchers because of its more permissive ⁠design. (Express Image).OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organizations and researchers because of its more permissive ⁠design. (Express Image).
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OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber, a variant of its latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic’s announcement of frontier AI model Mythos.

Mythos, announced on April 7, is being deployed as ⁠part ​of Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing”, a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model ​for defensive ​cybersecurity purposes. It has found “thousands” ⁠of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web browsers and other ‌software.

OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organizations and researchers because of its more permissive ⁠design.

The company ⁠is also expanding its Trusted Access for Cyber program to ⁠thousands ‌of verified individual defenders ​and hundreds of teams protecting ‌critical software, it said in a post on its website.

OpenAI is ‌adding new tiers ​to ​its ​TAC program, which was launched in February, with higher levels ​of verification unlocking more powerful capabilities.

Users ⁠approved for the highest tier will gain access to GPT-5.4-Cyber, which has fewer ‌restrictions ⁠on sensitive cybersecurity tasks such as vulnerability research and analysis.

 

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