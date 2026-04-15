OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber a week after rival’s announcement of AI model

OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organizations and researchers because of its more permissive ⁠design. (Express Image).

OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber, a variant of its latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic’s announcement of frontier AI model Mythos.

Mythos, announced on April 7, is being deployed as ⁠part ​of Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing”, a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model ​for defensive ​cybersecurity purposes. It has found “thousands” ⁠of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web browsers and other ‌software.

OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, said that GPT-5.4-Cyber will initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organizations and researchers because of its more permissive ⁠design.