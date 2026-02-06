OpenAI unveils AI agent service as part of push to attract businesses

OpenAI executives said Frontier is meant to work with a company's preexisting ‌infrastructure as well ‍as ⁠AI agents built ​by third parties.(image: Reuters)

OpenAI on Thursday said it is launching a service, called Frontier, for companies to build and manage so-called artificial-intelligence agents, or AI tools that can complete specific tasks, like fixing a software bug.

The platform is part of a broader ‍effort ⁠by OpenAI to seize the enterprise market from its rivals – notably the AI startup Anthropic, which draws the bulk of its revenue from companies. Last year, OpenAI CEO Sam ​Altman said enterprise growth would ‌be a “huge focus” for his company.

The enterprise market is just one of many places ​where OpenAI and Anthropic are going head-to-head. Both companies are preparing to go public, a process that will pit them against each other for investor attention.