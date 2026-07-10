OpenAI to shut down ChatGPT Atlas browser: Here’s why

OpenAI is shutting down Atlas, its AI-powered browser launched last year with ChatGPT, and integrating its most useful features directly into ChatGPT and Google Chrome.
The company announced that it is rolling out a new ChatGPT extension for Chrome and enhancing the ChatGPT desktop app with more advanced browsing capabilities. Together, the updates are designed to turn ChatGPT into a continuous workspace that can browse websites, answer questions about web pages and complete tasks on behalf of users.
Atlas debuted in October as OpenAI’s answer to the growing race among technology companies to reinvent web browsers with artificial intelligence. The past year has seen several companies attempt to challenge Google Chrome’s dominance. Perplexity launched its AI browser, Comet; The Browser Company introduced Dia; and both Google and Microsoft expanded AI capabilities in Chrome and Edge.
However, OpenAI appears to have concluded that users do not necessarily want a separate AI browser.
Instead, the company now views browsing as a feature that can be integrated into products people already use. This approach aligns with reports that OpenAI has been shifting its focus away from experimental projects. Earlier this year, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, reportedly asked teams to cut back on “side quests,” a shift that also led to the company shutting down its AI video-generation tool Sora.
The new ChatGPT Chrome extension gives the AI assistant access to the webpage’s current context. Users can ask questions about a page, generate summaries, or begin more complex tasks without switching tabs or leaving Chrome.
The functionality directly competes with Google’s Gemini Side Panel, which offers similar capabilities within Chrome.
OpenAI is also upgrading the ChatGPT desktop application by incorporating a more capable browser experience. The app can now browse websites, log in to accounts, download files, and interact with webpages without requiring users to leave ChatGPT.
The company is also introducing a remote cloud browser that runs on OpenAI’s servers. This browser serves as an environment where ChatGPT’s AI agents can carry out tasks on behalf of users, enhancing the platform’s autonomy.
The changes highlight OpenAI’s broader vision for ChatGPT: evolving beyond a chatbot into a productivity platform spanning applications and devices. Instead of convincing users to adopt another browser, OpenAI is embedding AI-powered browsing directly into existing workflows.
While Atlas as a standalone product is disappearing, its core technologies are becoming more deeply integrated into ChatGPT, suggesting that OpenAI still sees web browsing as a key part of the future of AI assistants, just not as a separate destination.