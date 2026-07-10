OpenAI to shut down ChatGPT Atlas browser: Here’s why

OpenAI is shutting down its AI-powered Atlas browser and integrating its core features into ChatGPT and Google Chrome. (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI is shutting down Atlas, its AI-powered browser launched last year with ChatGPT, and integrating its most useful features directly into ChatGPT and Google Chrome.

The company announced that it is rolling out a new ChatGPT extension for Chrome and enhancing the ChatGPT desktop app with more advanced browsing capabilities. Together, the updates are designed to turn ChatGPT into a continuous workspace that can browse websites, answer questions about web pages and complete tasks on behalf of users.

Atlas debuted in October as OpenAI’s answer to the growing race among technology companies to reinvent web browsers with artificial intelligence. The past year has seen several companies attempt to challenge Google Chrome’s dominance. Perplexity launched its AI browser, Comet; The Browser Company introduced Dia; and both Google and Microsoft expanded AI capabilities in Chrome and Edge.