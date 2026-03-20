OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral to take on Anthropic

OpenAI moves to boost Codex capabilities with Astral acquisition amid rising AI coding race

By: Reuters
1 min readMar 20, 2026 09:19 AM IST
OpenAIThe company said on Thursday that Codex has more ⁠than ‌2 million weekly active ​users, marking a three-fold ‌increase in users and a five-fold jump in usage since the ‌beginning of ​the year.(File photo)
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OpenAI said on Thursday it will acquire Python toolmaker Astral, as the ChatGPT owner looks to strengthen its portfolio against rival Anthropic and gain more share in the artificial intelligence coding tools market.

The ⁠companies ​did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the acquisition will bring Astral’s suite of developer ​tools ​into the Microsoft-backed startup’s ⁠AI coding system, Codex.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI, which launched its Codex ‌platform last year, is stepping up competition, as Anthropic has gained traction with its Claude Code tool among software developers.

OpenAI launched a desktop app for its coding ⁠tools earlier this ⁠year.

The company said on Thursday that Codex has more ⁠than ‌2 million weekly active ​users, marking a three-fold ‌increase in users and a five-fold jump in usage since the ‌beginning of ​the year.

Astral ​has become ​a major player in the Python community. Its tools ​are designed to improve ⁠speed and reliability in Python development.

“OpenAI will continue supporting our open-source tools after the ‌deal ⁠closes,” Astral founder and CEO Charlie Marsh said in ​a statement. 

 

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