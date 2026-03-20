OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral to take on Anthropic

The company said on Thursday that Codex has more ⁠than ‌2 million weekly active ​users, marking a three-fold ‌increase in users and a five-fold jump in usage since the ‌beginning of ​the year.(File photo)

OpenAI said on Thursday it will acquire Python toolmaker Astral, as the ChatGPT owner looks to strengthen its portfolio against rival Anthropic and gain more share in the artificial intelligence coding tools market.

The ⁠companies ​did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the acquisition will bring Astral’s suite of developer ​tools ​into the Microsoft-backed startup’s ⁠AI coding system, Codex.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI, which launched its Codex ‌platform last year, is stepping up competition, as Anthropic has gained traction with its Claude Code tool among software developers.

OpenAI launched a desktop app for its coding ⁠tools earlier this ⁠year.