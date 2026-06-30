OpenAI teases first hardware product, set to launch July 15

OpenAI is entering the hardware market, with plans to launch its first device on July 15. The teaser, posted by the OpenAI Developers account, carried the caption, “Your favorite Codex shortcuts are getting an upgrade.” It is widely believed that the device is a collaboration with Work Louder, a keyboard manufacturer, on a Codex-branded input device.

The brief teaser appears to hint at a device that closely resembles Work Louder’s existing Creator Micro 2 macro pad, which offer multiple mechanical switches, a joystick, and a touch sensor into a compact form factor. A device like this would give Codex power users dedicated shortcut controls, making it easier to run, accept, or rewrite code suggestions without relying on keyboard shortcuts.