OpenAI safety employee quits, says ‘time for trial and error is over’

OpenAI says its upcoming Astra model has triggered tougher cybersecurity safeguards because of its advanced capabilities. (Express Image/Agencies)

A former OpenAI safety employee who recently resigned criticized the company’s approach to AI safety, arguing that a fast-paced culture focused on rapid development increases the risk of failures.

Writing in “I Quit OpenAI Because Its Culture Is Broken,” published by the Atlantic on Saturday, David Robinson said AI companies, including OpenAI, were not being “nearly careful enough” ⁠and ​should place greater emphasis on safety expertise and research before developing more capable systems.

“The time for trial and error is over,” Robinson wrote, arguing that advanced AI systems ​require safeguards ​more akin to those used in ⁠industries such as nuclear power and aviation.