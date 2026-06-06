OpenAI rolls out Lockdown Mode to protect against prompt injection attacks

When enabled, Lockdown Mode restricts several ChatGPT capabilities. Users can still upload images and generate images within ChatGPT, but the system may not retrieve images from the internet or display images within responses. (Image: Reuters)

OpenAI has introduced a new security feature called Lockdown Mode, offering users an additional layer of protection against prompt injection attacks, a growing threat in the age of AI-powered assistants.

The company describes Lockdown Mode as an optional security setting primarily for individuals and organisations that handle sensitive information and want stronger safeguards against attempts to exfiltrate data via malicious prompts.

Prompt injection attacks are a form of social engineering in which attackers hide instructions inside webpages, documents or other content processed by AI systems. These instructions are designed to manipulate an AI model into revealing information or performing actions that were not intended by the user.