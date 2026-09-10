OpenAI pushes for mandatory national AI safety rules

The Daybreak initiative has been expanded into two tiers – Daybreak Blue and Daybreak Red. (Express Image)

OpenAI said on Wednesday it was pushing for mandatory national AI safety requirements in the United States on concern the technology could accelerate its own development, after some of its own AI agents went rogue.

Several incidents in which AI models from developers including OpenAI accessed external systems during testing have highlighted the difficulty of containing unexpected behaviour in advanced agents, and prompted calls for tighter safety regulations.

“The prospect ⁠of AI-accelerated ​AI development demands more than voluntary commitments. The United States needs mandatory, capability-based national regulation that can evolve as the technology does,” OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane said in a blog post.