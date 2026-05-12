OpenAI, Microsoft agree to cap revenue-sharing at $38 billion: Reports

Microsoft said in April that revenue-sharing payments from OpenAI would continue ‌through 2030, ​and ​that payments ​would be made at the same previously agreed percentage, ​subject to an overall cap. (Express Image/Reuters)

OpenAI and Microsoft agreed to cap total revenue-sharing payments at $38 billion, U.S. digital news outlet The Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the arrangement.

The development ⁠comes ​as OpenAI and Microsoft renegotiated a contract last month, making room for OpenAI to forge new partnerships with companies ​such ​as Amazon and Google .

The ⁠payment cap could help OpenAI present a stronger long-term pitch ‌to investors as it works toward a public offering, which some executives said could take place as soon as the end of this year, according to the ⁠report.

Reuters could ⁠not immediately verify the report. OpenAI and Microsoft did not ⁠immediately ‌respond to Reuters’ requests ​for comment outside regular business ‌hours.