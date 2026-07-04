OpenAI may cut AI subscription prices as Anthropic rivalry intensifies: Report

OpenAI is reportedly considering reducing the prices of its AI subscriptions and services as competition in the artificial intelligence market heats up. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is exploring price cuts across its products to address customer concerns over rising AI costs and to better compete with rivals such as Anthropic.
The report, citing people familiar with the discussions, says OpenAI is evaluating lower usage costs for customers, including reducing the price of AI processing tokens. Tokens are the units of text that AI models use to read prompts and generate responses, and they play a key role in determining the cost of using AI tools through APIs and enterprise services.
The discussions come as businesses increasingly question the high cost of deploying AI at scale. Over the past year, many organisations invested heavily in AI to improve productivity, often consuming massive volumes of tokens in a trend referred to as “tokenmaxxing.” However, those expenses have become difficult to sustain, with executives across industries reportedly expressing concerns about growing AI budgets.
According to the report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that pricing remains a significant issue for the company. While the proposed reductions have not been finalised, insiders told the publication that lowering costs is one option being considered to retain customers as competitors introduce increasingly capable models.
Anthropic, one of OpenAI’s biggest rivals, is also reportedly evaluating similar pricing strategies, suggesting the AI industry could soon witness a broader price war where affordability becomes as important as model performance.
The reported pricing review also comes as investor enthusiasm around AI begins to moderate after an extended boom. Although demand for generative AI remains strong, companies are under increasing pressure to demonstrate sustainable business models and improve profitability.
Despite potentially lowering prices, OpenAI continues to pursue aggressive expansion plans. The company recently announced its intention to file for an initial public offering, though no launch date has been confirmed. Industry reports suggest OpenAI could seek a valuation of up to $1 trillion, while Anthropic is also reportedly preparing to go public. Together, these developments indicate that competition in the AI industry is entering a new phase, with pricing emerging as a key battleground.