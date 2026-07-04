OpenAI may cut AI subscription prices as Anthropic rivalry intensifies: Report

OpenAI is reportedly considering reducing the prices of its AI subscriptions and services as competition in the artificial intelligence market heats up. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is exploring price cuts across its products to address customer concerns over rising AI costs and to better compete with rivals such as Anthropic.

The report, citing people familiar with the discussions, says OpenAI is evaluating lower usage costs for customers, including reducing the price of AI processing tokens. Tokens are the units of text that AI models use to read prompts and generate responses, and they play a key role in determining the cost of using AI tools through APIs and enterprise services.