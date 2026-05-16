OpenAI launches ChatGPT finance tools with bank account integration

OpenAI has launched a new set of personal finance tools for ChatGPT, allowing users to connect their bank accounts and ask the AI assistant questions about spending, investments, subscriptions, and future financial planning.
The new feature, currently available in preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US, marks OpenAI’s biggest expansion yet into consumer financial services. The company has partnered with Plaid to securely connect user accounts from more than 12,000 financial institutions, including Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, American Express, and Capital One.
Once connected, ChatGPT can display a dashboard showing portfolio performance, spending patterns, recurring subscriptions, and upcoming payments. Users can then ask natural-language questions such as, “Have my expenses increased recently?” or “Can I afford to buy a house in five years?”
According to OpenAI, the feature is powered by its latest GPT-5.5 model, which has been improved for contextual reasoning and financial analysis. The company said it worked with finance experts to train and benchmark the system for personal finance-related queries.
The launch comes just a month after OpenAI acquired the team behind personal finance startup Hiro, a move that hinted at the company’s growing ambitions in the fintech space. While OpenAI did not confirm whether Hiro directly built the new tools, it said the team’s expertise contributed to the product.
Users can access the finance tools through a new “Finances” section in ChatGPT or by typing commands such as “@Finances, connect my accounts.” The chatbot then guides users through linking their accounts via Plaid.
OpenAI said the system is designed with privacy controls in mind. Users can disconnect accounts at any time through the settings menu, while synced financial data is deleted from ChatGPT within 30 days after disconnection. Users can also review and delete financial “memories” stored by the assistant.
The company says more than 200 million users already ask ChatGPT finance-related questions every month, highlighting growing interest in AI-powered financial guidance.
For now, the finance tools are limited to ChatGPT Pro users on the web and iOS, though OpenAI says it plans to expand availability after gathering feedback from early adopters.