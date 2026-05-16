OpenAI launches ChatGPT finance tools with bank account integration

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT into personal finance with new AI-powered tools that let users connect bank accounts, track spending, analyse investments, and plan future financial goals through natural-language conversations. (Image: Reuters)

OpenAI has launched a new set of personal finance tools for ChatGPT, allowing users to connect their bank accounts and ask the AI assistant questions about spending, investments, subscriptions, and future financial planning.

The new feature, currently available in preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US, marks OpenAI’s biggest expansion yet into consumer financial services. The company has partnered with Plaid to securely connect user accounts from more than 12,000 financial institutions, including Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, American Express, and Capital One.

Once connected, ChatGPT can display a dashboard showing portfolio performance, spending patterns, recurring subscriptions, and upcoming payments. Users can then ask natural-language questions such as, “Have my expenses increased recently?” or “Can I afford to buy a house in five years?”