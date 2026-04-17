OpenAI launches AI model GPT-Rosalind for life sciences research

OpenAI launches GPT-Rosalind to accelerate drug discovery and scientific research with advanced AI capabilities.

By: Reuters
2 min readApr 17, 2026 09:52 AM IST
GPT-Rosalind is available as a research preview ⁠in ‌ChatGPT, Codex, and the API for qualified ​customers through OpenAI's trusted access deployment ‌structure.(Express: Image/Reuters)GPT-Rosalind is available as a research preview ⁠in ‌ChatGPT, Codex, and the API for qualified ​customers through OpenAI's trusted access deployment ‌structure.(Express: Image/Reuters)
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OpenAI on Thursday introduced an artificial intelligence model touting increased biology knowledge and scientific research capabilities, as the startup deepens its push into the life sciences field.

The GPT-Rosalind, named after 20th-century British scientist Rosalind Franklin, is designed to support research across biochemistry, drug discovery ⁠and ​translational medicine.

Demand for AI-powered tools to accelerate drug discovery and research has risen across pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotech firms.

“By supporting evidence synthesis, ​hypothesis generation, experimental ​planning, and other multi-step ⁠research tasks, this model is designed to help researchers accelerate the early stages of ‌discovery,” OpenAI said in a blog.

Researchers using the model will be able to query databases, read the latest scientific papers, use other scientific tools and suggest new experiments, OpenAI said in a press briefing. The model was ⁠built on top ⁠of OpenAI’s newest internal models.

GPT-Rosalind is available as a research preview ⁠in ‌ChatGPT, Codex, and the API for qualified ​customers through OpenAI’s trusted access deployment ‌structure. The company is also launching a free Life Sciences research plugin for ‌Codex, connecting scientists to ​over ​50 scientific ​tools and data sources.

The company said it is working with customers like ​Amgen, Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others ⁠to apply GPT-Rosalind across workflows.

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OpenAI, creator of popular chatbot ChatGPT, on Tuesday unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber, a variant of ‌its ⁠latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic’s announcement of ​frontier AI model Mythos.

 

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