OpenAI launches AI model GPT-Rosalind for life sciences research

GPT-Rosalind is available as a research preview ⁠in ‌ChatGPT, Codex, and the API for qualified ​customers through OpenAI's trusted access deployment ‌structure.(Express: Image/Reuters)

OpenAI on Thursday introduced an artificial intelligence model touting increased biology knowledge and scientific research capabilities, as the startup deepens its push into the life sciences field.

The GPT-Rosalind, named after 20th-century British scientist Rosalind Franklin, is designed to support research across biochemistry, drug discovery ⁠and ​translational medicine.

Demand for AI-powered tools to accelerate drug discovery and research has risen across pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotech firms.

“By supporting evidence synthesis, ​hypothesis generation, experimental ​planning, and other multi-step ⁠research tasks, this model is designed to help researchers accelerate the early stages of ‌discovery,” OpenAI said in a blog.

Researchers using the model will be able to query databases, read the latest scientific papers, use other scientific tools and suggest new experiments, OpenAI said in a press briefing. The model was ⁠built on top ⁠of OpenAI’s newest internal models.