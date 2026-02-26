OpenAI hires ex-Apple models head from Meta: Reports

Meta and ‌its peers ​are ​fueling ​a fierce Silicon Valley talent war through aggressive ​hiring as tech firms ⁠offer multi-million-dollar pay packages to attract top talent in the race ‌to ⁠lead the next wave of AI. (File photo)

OpenAI has hired Ruoming Pang, a high-profile AI researcher at Meta, who had joined the company from Apple about ⁠seven ​months ago, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing an OpenAI spokesperson.

Meta and OpenAI did not ​immediately respond ​to Reuters’ requests for ⁠comment.

Pang oversaw artificial intelligence infrastructure for Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, ‌which is developing the company’s next generation of AI models. He left Meta last week after being aggressively recruited by OpenAI for ⁠several ⁠months, the report added. Pang joined Meta last year on ⁠a ‌compensation package valued ​at more than $200 million ‌over several years, according to a Bloomberg report.