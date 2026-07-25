OpenAI eyeing ChatGPT integrations for smart glasses, wearables: Greg Brockman

OpenAI is developing APIs that could bring deeper ChatGPT integration to smart glasses and wearable devices.(Express Photo)

OpenAI is looking to expand ChatGPT beyond smartphones and computers by bringing deeper integrations to smart glasses and wearable devices, according to company president Greg Brockman.

Speaking at a media briefing in New York, Brockman said OpenAI is “very interested” in making ChatGPT available across a wider range of devices as the company continues to develop AI assistants capable of handling everyday tasks.

The comments come as OpenAI works to strengthen its voice-based AI experiences while facing growing competition from Google, Anthropic, and Meta, all of which are rapidly expanding their AI-powered wearable ecosystems.

OpenAI wants ChatGPT on more devices

Brockman described OpenAI’s long-term vision of creating an AI assistant similar to Iron Man’s Jarvis—one that moves beyond a chatbot to interact with computers and applications on a user’s behalf. He also suggested that future versions of ChatGPT would not remain tied to individual apps.