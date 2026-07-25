OpenAI eyeing ChatGPT integrations for smart glasses, wearables: Greg Brockman

OpenAI is looking to expand ChatGPT beyond smartphones and computers by bringing deeper integrations to smart glasses and wearable devices, according to company president Greg Brockman.
Speaking at a media briefing in New York, Brockman said OpenAI is “very interested” in making ChatGPT available across a wider range of devices as the company continues to develop AI assistants capable of handling everyday tasks.
The comments come as OpenAI works to strengthen its voice-based AI experiences while facing growing competition from Google, Anthropic, and Meta, all of which are rapidly expanding their AI-powered wearable ecosystems.
Brockman described OpenAI’s long-term vision of creating an AI assistant similar to Iron Man’s Jarvis—one that moves beyond a chatbot to interact with computers and applications on a user’s behalf. He also suggested that future versions of ChatGPT would not remain tied to individual apps.
“We are definitely very interested in integrations, and I would view it as one of the use cases of the API [Application Programming Interface] and getting that out there so anyone can integrate,” Brockman said. He added that OpenAI believes “this should be the interface and should be available on all devices,” while noting that APIs for wearables are still in early development.
Brockman also discussed OpenAI’s broader ambitions for AI agents, pointing to the company’s Codex technology, which already enables AI to control computers and perform tasks across applications. He suggested AI could eventually replace many traditional computer interactions.
“I think we’re just going to realise this phase of us, like, clicking things and typing things, it was a phase. It was never what we wanted to be,” he said.
The comments highlight OpenAI’s goal of building assistants capable of completing complex tasks through voice interactions instead of relying on keyboards and touchscreens.
Although several smart glasses already use OpenAI models for limited AI features, most do not provide direct access to ChatGPT accounts or advanced tools. Brockman said OpenAI wants to change that by creating APIs designed for wearable devices, which require continuous background access and support for camera-based multimodal interactions.
The move could eventually allow third-party smart glasses, pendants, and other wearables to offer deeper ChatGPT experiences similar to those currently available on desktop and mobile platforms.
Alongside opening ChatGPT to third-party wearables, Brockman hinted that OpenAI’s own hardware ambitions remain active. He described the company’s planned hardware as “a solution for a problem that we think is neglected” and suggested it would take a different approach from existing wearable devices.
OpenAI has been widely reported to be developing AI-focused hardware, though its efforts have faced scrutiny following Apple’s lawsuit accusing the company of misappropriating hardware-related trade secrets.
While OpenAI continues to work on future AI devices, Brockman acknowledged that broader issues surrounding AI—including privacy, safety, resource consumption, and regulation—remain challenges the industry must address as AI assistants become increasingly capable.