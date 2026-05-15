OpenAI explores legal options against Apple: Reports

OpenAI is reportedly weighing legal options after growing frustrated with its AI partnership with Apple. (Image: Reuters)

Apple’s two-year-old partnership with OpenAI has become strained, with the AI startup failing to see the expected benefits from its deal with the iPhone maker and preparing possible legal action, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

OpenAI wanted to resolve its issues with Apple without resorting to legal action, but its lawyers ⁠are ​actively working with an outside legal firm on a range of options, the source said. The options include notifying Apple of a breach of contract but not filing a full lawsuit, the source said, confirming ​a ​Bloomberg News report on OpenAI’s internal deliberations.

Apple ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for comment.