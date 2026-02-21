OpenAI expects compute spend of around $600 billion through 2030, source says

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects ⁠more than $280 billion ⁠in total revenue by 2030, divided nearly equally across its consumer and ⁠enterprise ‌units, according to CNBC, which ​had reported the development earlier.(Express Photo)

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spend through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the ChatGPT maker lays groundwork for an IPO that could value ⁠it ​at up to $1 trillion.

OpenAI’s 2025 revenue totaled $13 billion, beating its $10 billion projection, while it spent $8 billion during the year, under its $9 billion target, the ​person said.

The ​development comes as Nvidia ⁠closes in on finalizing a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, as part of a fundraising ‌round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion.

That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about $830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.