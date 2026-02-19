OpenAI expands footprint in India with data centres, AI training

OpenAI has launched a new initiative called ‘OpenAI for India’ at the ongoing India AI Impact Expo Summit 2026 (February 16-20) in New Delhi. This is a significant step in the expansion of artificial intelligence in the country and the development of long-term partnerships in what is now one of the company’s fastest-growing markets.
The country has emerged as a major hub for the adoption of artificial intelligence. Over 100 million people in the country are using ChatGPT every week. With the launch of OpenAI for India, the company hopes to unlock the economic and social potential of the technology.
As part of its global Stargate initiative, OpenAI is teaming up with the Tata Group to improve the AI infrastructure in India. The collaboration will focus on developing local, AI-ready data centres designed to meet data residency and security requirements.
OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ new HyperVault data centre business. The project will begin with 100 megawatts of capacity and could eventually scale up to 1 gigawatt.
What this means is that OpenAI’s most advanced AI models will be able to function within India itself. This is because the Indian operation is expected to enhance speed and ensure that the requirements of businesses and government organisations are met in terms of compliance and security standards.
The partnership also includes a large-scale enterprise collaboration. Tata Group plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise across its companies over the coming years, starting with TCS. If completed as planned, this could become one of the largest enterprise AI deployments anywhere in the world.
TCS is also planning to use OpenAI’s Codex tools to standardise AI-driven software development across teams. Beyond Tata, OpenAI has already been working with several major Indian companies across sectors such as finance, travel, and digital services.
OpenAI is also working on education and skills development. OpenAI will enhance its certification programs in India, with TCS being the first organisation to join from outside the United States. These certifications aim to give professionals practical AI skills that can be applied across industries.
In addition, OpenAI has partnered with leading Indian institutions to provide more than 1,00,000 ChatGPT Edu licences. The goal is to help students learn AI tools that are increasingly relevant in the modern workplace.
To support its growing operations, OpenAI plans to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year, adding to its existing presence in New Delhi.
