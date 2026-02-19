OpenAI expands footprint in India with data centres, AI training

Tata Group plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise across its companies over the coming years, starting with TCS.(Express Photo)

OpenAI has launched a new initiative called ‘OpenAI for India’ at the ongoing India AI Impact Expo Summit 2026 (February 16-20) in New Delhi. This is a significant step in the expansion of artificial intelligence in the country and the development of long-term partnerships in what is now one of the company’s fastest-growing markets.

The country has emerged as a major hub for the adoption of artificial intelligence. Over 100 million people in the country are using ChatGPT every week. With the launch of OpenAI for India, the company hopes to unlock the economic and social potential of the technology.

As part of its global Stargate initiative, OpenAI is teaming up with the Tata Group to improve the AI infrastructure in India. The collaboration will focus on developing local, AI-ready data centres designed to meet data residency and security requirements.