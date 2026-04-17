OpenAI expands Codex beyond coding with new AI capabilities

The tool has a built-in browser that allows users to interact directly with a particular page, adding some commands or notes to control an AI assistant (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI has rolled out a major update to Codex, significantly expanding its capabilities beyond code generation to support the entire software development lifecycle. The update is aimed at the millions of developers who already rely on the tool to speed up everyday tasks.

The latest version allows Codex to work more like an active assistant, capable of interacting directly with a user’s computer, learning preferences, and handling ongoing tasks.

With the update, Codex can now operate a computer alongside the user. It can see what’s on screen, click through applications, and type inputs using its own cursor. A variety of AI assistants may even execute multiple operations in parallel, performing necessary actions while minimising interruptions to user productivity.