OpenAI employee who left for Apple took files about unreleased device, OpenAI alleges

OpenAI alleged that the presentation happened months ago and that Apple is now making AI products of its own. (Photo: Reuters)

An OpenAI employee who left the ChatGPT maker for Apple sent more than 100 files about an unreleased product to a personal account and later made a presentation about the unreleased product to senior Apple leadership, a new filing in the lawsuit between OpenAI and Apple alleges.

In the filing in ⁠US ​federal court in San Jose, California, OpenAI alleged that the presentation happened months ago and that Apple is now making AI products of its own, citing the release of Apple’s HomeView product this week.

“OpenAI is ​very ​concerned that its trade secret and confidential information ⁠is now circulating inside Apple, where Apple engineers can shape Apple’s upcoming products based on OpenAI’s confidential and ‌innovative work,” OpenAI said in its filing.