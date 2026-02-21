OpenAI may launch a ChatGPT-powered smart speaker that watches and advises users

OpenAI has already said that it is planning to launch new AI-powered hardware devices in a year or two. Last month, rumour had it that the ChatGPT developer was working with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive on a pen-like device, but now it looks like the company’s first product may be a smart speaker with a camera.

According to a recent report by The Information, OpenAI’s hardware product will cost somewhere between $200 to $300 and will be able to recognise things like “items on a nearby table or conversations people are having in the vicinity.”

While there are a ton of smart speakers already available, the report states that “the device will be able to observe users through video and nudge them toward actions it believes will help them achieve their goals.”