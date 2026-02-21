OpenAI may launch a ChatGPT-powered smart speaker that watches and advises users

OpenAI has already said that it is planning to launch new AI-powered hardware devices in a year or two. Last month, rumour had it that the ChatGPT developer was working with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive on a pen-like device, but now it looks like the company’s first product may be a smart speaker with a camera.
According to a recent report by The Information, OpenAI’s hardware product will cost somewhere between $200 to $300 and will be able to recognise things like “items on a nearby table or conversations people are having in the vicinity.”
While there are a ton of smart speakers already available, the report states that “the device will be able to observe users through video and nudge them toward actions it believes will help them achieve their goals.”
“You could imagine the device observing its user staying up late the night before a big meeting and suggesting that they go to bed, for example,” it added.
The publication also suggests that the device will have some sort of Face ID-like facial recognition technology for shopping. However, it is still unclear if the technology will be used for enabling people to purchase products online or help with the sign-in process.
As for the release date, it looks like the smart speaker won’t be out before February of 2027. Compared to the likes of Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple HomePod, it looks like OpenAI’s smart speaker will pack in advanced hardware.
Apart from the smart speaker, OpenAI is also rumoured to be working on a pair of smart glasses, but the report says they won’t “likely be ready for mass production until 2028.”
