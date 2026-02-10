OpenAI CEO says ChatGPT back to over 10% monthly growth: Reports

AI ‌startups, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Anthropic, are stepping up competition to gain ​new customers and market share. Google Gemini app exceeded 750 million monthly active users at the end of the December quarter. (image: Reuters)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees that the startup’s artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, was back to exceeding 10% monthly growth, CNBC reported on Monday.

The startup, which has more than 800 million weekly active users, is also preparing to launch “an updated Chat ‍model” ⁠this week, the report said, citing an internal Slack message from Altman.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not ​independently verify the report.

