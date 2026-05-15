OpenAI brings coding tool Codex to ChatGPT phone app

OpenAI is bringing its AI coding assistant Codex to smartphones through the ChatGPT app on iOS and Android.(Express Image/Reuters)

OpenAI Thursday announced that its AI-powered coding assistant, Codex, is coming to smartphones via the ChatGPT app, enabling developers to monitor and manage coding workflows remotely.

The new feature, currently available in preview for all ChatGPT plans on iOS and Android, enables users to access Codex live environments directly from their phones. According to OpenAI, users can review outputs, approve commands, switch AI models, manage multiple coding threads, and launch new tasks without needing to remain at their desktop computers.

“This is more than the ability to remotely control a single task or dispatch new tasks to your computer,” the company said in a statement announcing the update. “From your phone, you can work across all of your threads, review outputs, approve commands, change models, or start something new.”