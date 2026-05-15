OpenAI brings coding tool Codex to ChatGPT phone app

OpenAI Thursday announced that its AI-powered coding assistant, Codex, is coming to smartphones via the ChatGPT app, enabling developers to monitor and manage coding workflows remotely.
The new feature, currently available in preview for all ChatGPT plans on iOS and Android, enables users to access Codex live environments directly from their phones. According to OpenAI, users can review outputs, approve commands, switch AI models, manage multiple coding threads, and launch new tasks without needing to remain at their desktop computers.
“This is more than the ability to remotely control a single task or dispatch new tasks to your computer,” the company said in a statement announcing the update. “From your phone, you can work across all of your threads, review outputs, approve commands, change models, or start something new.”
The rollout marks the latest expansion of OpenAI’s broader push into agentic AI coding tools that autonomously handle development tasks with minimal user intervention.
Last month, OpenAI introduced background execution support for Codex on desktop systems, enabling the tool to continue running coding workflows autonomously even when users were working elsewhere. Earlier this month, the company also launched a Chrome extension that allows Codex to operate directly within live browser sessions.
The rapid stream of updates highlights intensifying competition in the AI coding assistant market, particularly between OpenAI and rival Anthropic.
Anthropic launched Remote Control on its Claude Code coding solution earlier this year. With Remote Control, developers can remotely oversee and guide coding operations carried out by Claude Code.
In the last year alone, AI-assisted coding has become one of the fastest-growing areas of generative AI, with organisations scrambling to develop solutions that can write, debug, and organise coding processes.
Claude Code by Anthropic has attracted a large developer and enterprise base, while Codex from OpenAI continues to expand across desktop, web, and mobile.