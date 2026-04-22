OpenAI briefs US agencies, Five Eyes on new cybersecurity product: Report

OpenAI has briefed US agencies and Five Eyes partners on its new cybersecurity-focused AI model, signaling intensifying competition with Anthropic in the high-stakes AI security space.

By: Reuters
2 min readApr 22, 2026 05:55 PM IST
OpenAI showcases its GPT-5.4-Cyber model to global agencies as AI-driven cybersecurity becomes a strategic priority. (Image: Reuters)OpenAI showcases its GPT-5.4-Cyber model to global agencies as AI-driven cybersecurity becomes a strategic priority. (Image: Reuters)
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OpenAI has briefed US federal agencies, state governments and Five Eyes member countries on the capabilities of its new cybersecurity product over the past week, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Cybersecurity is becoming a key battleground for AI labs such as OpenAI and ⁠Anthropic as their advanced AI models can both pose security risks and offer cyber defense capabilities, sparking interest from governments and enterprises.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could ⁠not independently verify the report.

Also Read | OpenAI sees executive departures amid enterprise pivot, pullback from ‘side quests’

The ChatGPT-maker unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber last week, a variant of its ‌latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic’s announcement of advanced AI model Mythos.

OpenAI held an event in DC on Tuesday for about 50 cyber defense practitioners across the federal government to demo the capabilities ⁠of its ⁠new GPT-5.4-Cyber model, according to the report by Axios.

OpenAI is starting briefings with ⁠Five ‌Eyes members this week to get them vetted and signed up to ‌access the model, the report said.

The Five Eyes intelligence sharing network comprises the US, Britain, ‌Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

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Sam Altman-led OpenAI has said that GPT-5.4-Cyber would initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, ⁠organizations and researchers because of its more permissive design.

Earlier this month, rival Anthropic also announced a “Project Glasswing” ‌initiative ⁠with major technology companies that lets partners preview the startup’s unreleased model.

 

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