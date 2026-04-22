OpenAI briefs US agencies, Five Eyes on new cybersecurity product: Report

OpenAI showcases its GPT-5.4-Cyber model to global agencies as AI-driven cybersecurity becomes a strategic priority. (Image: Reuters)

OpenAI has briefed US federal agencies, state governments and Five Eyes member countries on the capabilities of its new cybersecurity product over the past week, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Cybersecurity is becoming a key battleground for AI labs such as OpenAI and ⁠Anthropic as their advanced AI models can both pose security risks and offer cyber defense capabilities, sparking interest from governments and enterprises.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could ⁠not independently verify the report.

The ChatGPT-maker unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber last week, a variant of its ‌latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic’s announcement of advanced AI model Mythos.