OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple’s trade secrets case

OpenAI asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to dismiss Apple’s lawsuit that accused the ChatGPT maker and ​two former Apple employees of trade-secret theft to help it ‌expand into consumer hardware, saying it was building something “entirely new.”

“OpenAI has no use, need or desire for Apple’s trade secrets. OpenAI is building something entirely new and different from anything ​at Apple,” lawyers for OpenAI wrote in the motion to dismiss ​filed on Wednesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters ⁠request for comment on OpenAI’s motion.

Apple had alleged in its complaint in July that ​OpenAI systematically obtained and exploited Apple’s confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices ​and supplier relationships to accelerate its consumer hardware ambitions.