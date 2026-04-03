Sam Altman’s OpenAI just bought popular talk show TBPN, and they’re killing its $30 million ad business

OpenAI, the Sam Altman-led company behind ChatGPT, has now bought TBPN, an online talk show that often interviews industry CEOs and has built itself a loyal Silicon Valley following.

Started in late 2024 by entrepreneurs John Coogan and Jordi Hays, TBPN competes against the likes of media channels like CNBC. The 11-person company started livestreaming for three hours every weekday in March 2025, and said it generated $5 million in revenue from advertising last year and said it was on track to earn $30 million in 2026.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal citing a memo seen by Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of applications, the AI startup bought TBPN to encourage constructive conversation around the change AI creates by helping the show grow.