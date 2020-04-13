These online tools help you find grocery stores open near you These online tools help you find grocery stores open near you

It is almost impossible to get groceries from online stores thanks to the growing demand due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Be it BigBasket, Grofers, Big Bazar online, Zomato, Swiggy or any other online delivery app it’s hard to get a slot availability these days and hence people are moving to the nearby offline stores. But how should you know whether the nearby grocery store is open or not during a lockdown? Whether it has the stock of products you’re looking out for?

Well, one thing to do in such a scenario is to call them and ask. But what if someone doesn’t have a phone number of the store? In that case, there are some online tools available that inform you whether a store is open or close. These tools also provide information related to the availability of items/products you’re looking out for.

Also Read: Aarogya Setu: This app launched by Indian government will help you track COVID-19 cases

Tools to check which grocery stores are open

Quikr has introduced a website called Still Open to help people find out or locate the nearby grocery stores that are open. The website also shows the open medical clinics, COVID-19 testing centres and other stores classified under essential services. Still Open is basically a crowdsourcing platform that ensures the website is updated at regular intervals in order to provide accurate information.

At the time of demonitisation Quikr had launched a platform that informed users about the nearby open ATMs with cash in it. The Still Open platform is based on the same principle, just tackling a different problem. Here’s how to use the platform:

How to use

* First open up a web browser and type https://stillopen.quikr.com/open-stores-near-me on it and open the platform on your PC.

* The website will ask to activate your desktop’s location services. Enable it.

* After enabling the location service the platform will provide you with an option to donate or share the page with your friends.

*It will ask you to change your location, choose a particular service that you are trying to find, precautionary measures to be taken during COVID-19 and also a link to donate to the PM CARES fund.

Running out of groceries? These apps are delivering daily essentials at your doorstep

* You will then need to select the specific type of service that you are looking for. The platform will provide you will all the necessary information. It also provides direction to the stores/centres.

* You can provide views on the stores by clicking on the ‘Update’ button.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd