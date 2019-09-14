Online smartphone shipments rose 26 per cent in Q2 led by multiple summer sales: Counterpoint

Smartphone shipments in India through online channels rose 26 per cent year-on-year during the Q2 2019 (April-June) led by new launches and multiple online summer sales events, according to the latest market report by Counterpoint.

Advertising

According to the data provided in the Counterpoint Research Market Monitor Q2 2019, Flipkart was the biggest online selling platform which accounted for 58 per cent of the total smartphone sales done online. It was followed by Amazon India that accounted for 29 per cent of the online share and Xiaomi India’s online store Mi.com that accounted for 12 per cent.

Top e-commerce companies – Flipkart and Amazon India ran various summer sale and month-end discount campaigns to boost their sales. In addition to this, OEMs also pushed their products through their own online platforms, for example Xiaomi sold Redmi and Mi smartphones on Mi.com.

“The growth of Xiaomi and Realme and the focus of Samsung on online channels, with its Galaxy M-series, drove the shipments in the online segment,” Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Technology Market Research said in a statement.

Advertising

The success of these three smartphone brands also meant that the Rs 15,000 to 20,000 segment was the fastest-growing price band in the online segment. In this price band, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro were the best selling models.

In the online smartphone shipment share, Xiaomi has a giant share in the market with 46 per cent. It is followed by a distant second Realme at 17 per cent market share. Samsung follows next with 11 per cent along with Asus (6 per cent) and Huawei (4 per cent). These top five brands claimed 84 per cent share of the total online smartphone market.

Explaining about the performance, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint said that brands and even the online channels are now diversifying their channel/platform strategy to widen their reach. “Amazon recently infused US$404 million in its India business and is also investing heavily in Future Retail group to strengthen its offline footprint in the Indian market,” he said in a statement.

Also Read | Nokia fastest in releasing latest Android updates for smartphones: Counterpoint

Going ahead, researchers at Counterpoint estimate the online smartphone market will get a strong push from all major brands during the upcoming festive season. They expect online platforms to focus on higher average selling price (ASP) smartphone models to lure more customers during the festive season.