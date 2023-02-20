From ColorOS to OneUI: Here’s your guide to popular Android skins

Android is currently the most popular mobile operating system in the world. Unlike iOS, which looks identical on every iPhone, Android comes in different looks and flavours. Due to the openness of the operating system, OEMs tweak it to their taste and make it as unique and feature-rich as possible.

Here are all the major Android skins available in 2023 on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and other smartphone brands.

Samsung OneUI 5.1

Samsung OneUI 5.1

Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 is their latest custom OS for smartphones, based on Android 13. Just like the previous iteration of OneUI, the latest version comes with a lot of new features like an expert RAW camera app, improved multi-tasking capability, new widgets, and more. OneUI 5.1 is now available for the Galaxy S series of smartphones, and the same will also be made available for the Galaxy A, M, and F series of smartphones.

Oppo ColorOS 13

Oppo ColorOS 13

Oppo’s ColorOS 13 also offers a massive UI overhaul when compared to stock Android. ColorOS 13 offers faster animations and transitions, and it also has additional features like a dedicated gaming mode, support for custom themes, and more. ColorOS 13 will be available on Oppo smartphones and tablets.

Xiaomi's MIUI 14

Xiaomi’s MIUI 14

Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS is available for Mi, Redmi, and Poco series of smartphones. MIUI 14 is heavily inspired by iOS, from widgets to icon style, MIUI 14 tends to offer an iOS-like experience on Android devices. However, in the last few years, MIUI 14 has been condemned for having bloatware and showing ads.

Vivo FunTouchOS 13

Vivo FunTouchOS 13

FunTouchOS is available on Vivo and iQOO smartphones. The FunTouchOS 13 is based on Android 13 OS and it comes with a home screen icon colour match feature, hidden album, app pinning, better transparency mode, and more.

OnePlus OxygenOS 13

OnePlus OxygenOS 13

OnePlus’s OxygenOS 13 is based on ColorOS 13. The major difference between the two is that OxygenOS does not include any bloatware and offers only the necessary apps and Google services. Hence, OnePlus smartphones might feel a bit smoother than similarly specced Oppo smartphones.

Realme UI 4

Realme UI 4

Realme UI 4 is also a forked version of ColorOS 13, available for the Realme and Narzo series of smartphones. In fact, Reame UI is almost identical to that of the ColorOS 13 and it also comes with a bit of bloatware and ad recommendations.

Nothing OS 1.5

Nothing OS 1.5

Nothing OS offers an almost stock-like UI with no bloatware or third-party apps. It also comes with some new features like additional customisations for the glyph lighting. The latest NothingOS 1.5 is based on Android 13 and the company recently started seeding the stable version of the same.

Motorola MY UX 5

Motorola MY UX 5

While Motorola smartphones offer almost stock Android UI, it is actually called MY UX and the 5th version is based on Android 13 OS. With MY UX 5.0, Motorola offers features like gestures, improved multi-tasking capabilities and more.

Infinix XOS 7.6

Infinix XOS 7.6

Infinix’s XOS 7.6 is based on Android 12 OS and is also heavily inspired by iOS. Based on Android 12 OS, it comes with features like XHide, stylized icons, theft alert, peek proof, and more. Again, the OS is infamous for the amount of bloatware that it packs.