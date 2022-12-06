scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

OnePlus’ first mechanical keyboard will be powered by Keychron

OnePlus to soon launch its first mechanical keyboard created in collaboration with Keychron, a brand known for customisable mechanical keyboards.

OnePlus to share more details on its first mechanical keyboard on December 15.
OnePlus started its consumer tech journey with smartphones. Over the last few years, the brand has been introducing new categories of products such as smart TVs, smartwatches, fashion accessories, and audio products. The company recently confirmed the launch of its first set of monitors. Now, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its very first mechanical keyboard, created in collaboration with Keychron, a brand known for customisable mechanical keyboards.

According to OnePlus Forum, the very first mechanical keyboard from OnePlus will be fully customisable and is based on the technology developed by Keychron. It also said that the company has decided to get into the mechanical keyboard business due to its community and the company has gotten several feedback on the same that has helped the brand to fine-tune the product.

As of now, there is no information on the exact features/specifications of the OnePlus mechanical keyboard. However, the company has confirmed to share more details on the same on December 15. While the brand might not get into the PC segment anytime soon, it is definitely getting into PC accessories by launching products like monitors and gaming keyboards.

Also read: |OnePlus to launch two new monitors in India

What to expect from the OnePlus gaming keyboard?

Gaming keyboards are known for their impressive key feedback, key travel, and sound. Unlike a membrane-based keyboard, a mechanical keyboard is also easy to repair and customise with custom keys and keycaps. However, when compared to a regular keyboard, mechanical keyboards are expensive.

While one might be able to get a mechanical keyboard for around Rs 2,000 in India, a well-made mechanical keyboard would easily cost over Rs 10,000 and there are mechanical keyboards that cost as much as Rs 1,00,000. OnePlus is likely to position its very first mechanical keyboard in the mid-range segment. Considering the price of the Keychron K8 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus mechanical keyboard is expected to be priced at around Rs 10,000 in India.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:05:43 pm
