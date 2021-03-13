OnePlus Watch to launch alongside OnePlus 9 series, company confirms

OnePlus Watch is all set to launch on March 23. The company has confirmed via its official Twitter handle that its smartwatch will most likely launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The brand already offers neckband-style earphones, TWS wireless earbuds, a backpack, a fitness band, Smart TVs, and now it is finally launching the OnePlus Watch.

The teasers posted by the company doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming OnePlus Watch. It does suggest that the smartwatch will feature a round dial, which the company has already hinted in the past via teasers. It could have a metal build. The device will likely feature an AMOLED panel.

You asked for it. You’re getting it. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The OnePlus Watch is expected to come with Google’s Wear OS. Some of the reports suggest that the company might offer its own proprietary OS system. Like other smartwatches, the OnePlus Watch will likely offer features like heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, sleep tracking, and others.

It is also expected to come with GPS tracking. The fitness wearable is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100. The brand is widely rumoured to launch two smartwatches. The smartwatches will likely launch in India too as the models have already received Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification.

The standard version of the OnePlus Watch could launch under the Rs 10,000 price segment to give a tough competition to Xiaomi, Amazfit and Realme smartwatches. The Pro version is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. The OnePlus Band was launched in India for Rs 2,499, which means that the brand might not launch the watch under Rs 5,000. As the details are yet to be revealed, users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. We will have to wait for OnePlus to launch the device.