OnePlus Watch is in the works: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus is in no mood to rest any time soon. Besides developing many more affordable and budget smartphones after the Nord, the company is now said to be working on a brand new smartwatch. According to a report coming from 91Mobiles, OnePlus is developing a smartwatch called “OnePlus Watch”. The publication has spotted the smartwatch on the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website. This hints that the company could release the watch very soon. OnePlus is yet to confirm the watch.

What we know about OnePlus Watch

In the last few years, we have seen OnePlus introduce new product categories. The company entered the smart TV industry last year with the launch of two new premium models. This year, ahead of the launch of the OnePlus Nord the company introduced new affordable smart TVs for the Indian consumers.

As far as the OnePlus Watch is concerned, the IMDA listing only reveals the name and the model number of the alleged watch from OnePlus. It is spotted with the name OnePlus Watch and model number W301GB. We assume that given the watch has passed through the regulatory authority the final release can happen soon, probably in a few months from now.

Some rumors suggest that the smartwatch from OnePlus could take cues from the recently released Wear OS-powered Oppo Watch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch.

Another report coming from TechRadar also claims that Oppo smartwatch is in the works. According to a report by the publication, an ex-employee from OnePlus said that the company is developing a smartwatch since the last year. The employee, however, didn’t reveal any further details about the watch.

To recollect, in a past interview OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei said that the company was in the development process of its own smartwatch back in the year 2015 but the watch was never released.

In the last few months, we have seen smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme enter the smartwatch category. So it makes sense for OnePlus to release its own smartwatch.

