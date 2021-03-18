OnePlus Watch launch on March 23: Everything we know so far about features, design

Earlier this year, OnePlus unveiled its first fitness band and now, it is all set to launch its first smartwatch on March 23. OnePlus is asserting that its fitness watch will offer customers “seamless connectivity” and “best-in-class experience.” As the launch event is just a few days away, we have rounded up all the leaks and confirmed features below. So, keep reading if you want to know everything about the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch: Confirmed design and features

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that its Watch can monitor steps as well as your heart-rate. One of the short videos posted by the executive also suggested that the device will be water-resistant. It will be available in a Black colour option, as per the teasers.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The company is promising that the device will have a “stunning and burdenless design.” One of the teasers suggested that the smartwatch will feature a side button, rubber or silicon strap, and a circular dial.

Expertly crafted and meticulously designed, the #OnePlusWatch is the perfect companion to elevate your digital life. Rack up steps, monitor your heart-rate, and much more, with our debut timepiece. — OnePlus 3 (@oneplus) March 17, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The brand has also confirmed that the OnePlus Watch won’t ship with Google’s Wear OS. It runs on RTOS-based operating system, which is said to offer better performance and battery life to users. Here’s what Lau stated in a blog post:

When developing the OnePlus Watch, we tried to understand the pain points for a smartwatch wearer. We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch

OnePlus Watch: Leaked specifications and other details

Just yesterday, a report leaked the key specifications of the OnePlus Watch. The fitness tracker will reportedly be able to track your sleeping patterns, stress level, blood saturation as well as heart rate. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and will come with an automatic workout detection feature and a Swimming mode.

The OnePlus Watch is said to have 4GB storage and a 46mm dial. One will reportedly be able to use the watch as a remote for OnePlus TV. It could offer support for OnePlus’ Warp Charge technology, which is claimed to deliver 7 days of battery life with just 20 minutes of charging.

It is expected to be available in two colour options – Silver and Black. Like all the other fitness wearable, the OnePlus Watch can make or answer phone calls, as per the report. It can display your phone notifications, and control music. The wearable will reportedly be offered in standard and LTE variants.

OnePlus Watch: Price and availability (expected)

OnePlus’ CEO is promising that the smartwatch will deliver “a best-in-class experience at an affordable price point.” While price details are under wraps, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus Watch under Rs 10,000 price segment. If the wearable is launched in this segment, then it will be seen competing against Mi Watch Evolve, Realme Watch S Pro and Amazfit watches. The upcoming fitness tracker could be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The OnePlus Watch will likely go on sale via OnePlus India’s official site.