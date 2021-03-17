OnePlus Watch key specifications leaked online: Heart rate sensor, IP68 rating, and more

OnePlus Watch is all set to make its debut on March 23, alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. Ahead of the official unveiling, the key specifications of the smartwatch have been leaked by Pricebaba in association with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The upcoming OnePlus Watch is said to feature a 46mm dial. The company could offer the fitness wearable in more than one variant.

Similar to all the other fitness band or watches, the OnePlus Watch will offer support for Heart rate monitoring. As per the cited source, the smartwatch will also be able to monitor your sleeping patterns, stress as well as blood saturation. The wearable will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is unknown whether the device will have a 5ATM rating too.

The OnePlus Watch will come with automatic workout detection feature too. There will also be a Swimming mode. One will reportedly be able to use the watch as a remote for OnePlus TV, which sounds interesting. The device has a 4GB of onboard storage as well. It will reportedly offer support for OnePlus’ Warp Charge technology, which is claimed to offer a week’s battery life with just 20 minutes of charging.

It could be offered in two colour options, including Silver and Black. The report notes that the smartwatch can make or answer phone calls, show notifications, and control music.

The wearable will be available in standard and LTE variants. OnePlus is soon expected to reveal the key features of the Watch as the official launch event is just less than a week away. The company had launched a fitness band earlier this year in India priced at Rs 2,499.