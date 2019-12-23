OnePlus giving users free one-year warranty, 50% off on battery replacement: Full details

OnePlus Red Cable Club introduced as company completes six years in India. OnePlus Red Cable Club introduced as company completes six years in India.

It has been six years since OnePlus launched its first smartphone in India, the OnePlus X. To celebrate the sixth anniversary OnePlus introduced ‘OnePlus Red Cable Club’ program n Monday in the country. The OnePlus Red Cable Club is specifically for the five million OnePlus community members in India. Joining the OnePlus Red Cable program, OnePlus phone users will get access to exclusive benefits and experiences such as free one year extended warranty, 50 per cent off on battery replacement, and more. Interestingly the benefits are not limited to just the new OnePlus phone users but available also for the old ones.

OnePlus Red Cable Club benefits

Members of the OnePlus Red Cable Club will be able to participate in ‘The Red Cable Jackpot’ that is valid until December 31, 2019. Winners of the Red Cable Jackpot can get benefits like: curated gift boxes worth Rs 1,00,000 and 50 per cent off on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. The Members of will also get 50GB of free cloud storage for 1 year and will be eligible for OnePlus Care Benefits like free one year extended warranty, 50 per cent off on battery replacement, and more.

OnePlus has confirmed that users of OnePlus 6 and models launched post that will get free one year extended warranty, while OnePlus 3/ 3T/ 5/ 5T/ 6 users will get 50 per cent discount on battery replacement. The company has also revealed that old OnePlus phones like OnePlus 1, OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X will get ‘exciting upgrade offers’. It should be noted that only one benefit is available per phone or IMEI.

How to get the membership?

OnePlus phones running on Android 10: Users with a OnePlus phone running on Android 10 software can head to Settings option and update to the latest version. They can then go to Settings option and login to OnePlus Account to link phone. Once the phone is successfully linked, the user will be automatically registered for the Red Cable Club membership and can start enjoying the membership benefits.

OnePlus phones running old software: Users with OnePlus phone running on any older version can head to Google Play store and update the Community app. They will need to go to Community option – Profile – Red Cable Club to link phone to OnePlus account. Once the device is successfully linked, the users will be automatically registered for the Red Cable Club membership.

Old OnePlus phone users: OnePlus 1, OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X users will need to download OnePlus Care app and verify device to get your exclusive benefits of the Red Cable Club.

