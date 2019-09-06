OnePlus TV set to be an entertainment powerhouse!

OnePlus is all set to change the way you watch and hear television. The brand which is best known for its OnePlus range of smartphones, will be releasing its first television on September 26, and in keeping with its tradition of rattling settled cages, this one too promises to change the whole market. No, it is not just going to be a case of a compelling price. Unlike some of its rivals, OnePlus has always thrived by offering cutting edge technology with premium features at a surprisingly affordable price. The brand which has a reputation for Never Settling has never cut any performance corners for the sake of providing a lower price. And the forthcoming OnePlus TV is further proof of that very successful and popular approach.

To make sure that you get the very best sights in the television world, OnePlus has placed an independent processor which has just one task: picture optimisation. This is the Gamma Color Magic chipset, and it works hand in glove with the regular picture processor to guarantee the best possible picture quality. The Gamma chip will have special algorithms that will improve resolution and result in smoother flowing videos. Similarly, the chip comes with a motion estimate and motion compensation feature that is designed to let even the most hectic action flow smoothly across the screen, whether it is from an action flick or right from the sports arena. You can also say goodbye to any banding issues – the Gamma Color Magic chipset has a de-contour feature that is designed to fix any problems caused by insufficient colour information.

It is no mere run of the mill display on which you are going to be experiencing all that image action. Just when you had thought you had pretty much seen everything when it came to displays, OnePlus has pulled a rabbit out of its hat. And that is in the form of a 55 inch QLED display on the OnePlus TV. A QLED is very different from the conventional LCD displays that you see on other televisions. The Q stands for “quantum dots” which are small semiconductor particles. With these, a display is able to deliver far better colours and more detail than you get on a conventional televisions. Indeed, the color gamut of the OnePlus TV is unmatched – it is able to achieve 113 per cent under the DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard. That is much higher than anything anyone else out there can offer. And if that were not enough, OnePlus has also entered into a tie-up with Dolby, enabling OnePlus TV to support Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging technology. All those close ups, landscapes, incredible action sequences…in fact, just about anything and everything will look more awesome on OnePlus TV.

Things are not just going to look, but also sound phenomenal, on the OnePlus TV. Blending with all that video magic are eight speakers delivering 50 watts of high quality audio, enough to rock everything from a living room to a conference room! And ensuring that the audio is really top notch is the presence of Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

All this is kept wonderfully in sync by OnePlus’ efficient and effective use of Android TV software. Unlike other smart televisions that are relatively complicated to operate, OnePlus TV promises to be wonderfully simple and intuitive to use. This has been made possible thanks to the close collaboration between OnePlus and Google. And of course, just as OnePlus phones are assured timely and regular updates to make sure they get the newest features on Android, so too will the OnePlus TV get regular Android TV updates for at least three years. This is one television that is in no hurry to get old.

We have not even spoken of the price and design yet. Both, in best OnePlus tradition, are likely to be disruptive, changing the whole perception of the premium TV segment in India. If you think you know what a good high-end television is, we would advise you not to settle. On September 26, OnePlus TV could make you change your mind.