OnePlus TV India price teased: Starting price under Rs 20,000, three models and more

OnePlus is all set to launch ‘affordable’ smart TVs in India on July 2. Until now rumours suggested the company will unveil two smart TVs but the latest teaser suggests there are three. In the teaser posted on Twitter OnePlus reveals that ‘all-new OnePlus TV series’ will be available in three variants. The company also teased the pricing of all three smart TVs.

In the teaser OnePlus noted, the cheaper model of the upcoming smart TV series will be priced under Rs 20,000. The second and third TV model will be priced under Rs 30,000 and 50,000, respectively. In the tweet the company mentioned, “It’s all that you need at a price that you want, Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV series?

The smart TV series are available for pre-booking on the Amazon India website. The e-commerce site has revealed that consumers pre-booking any one model of the three will get two years extended warranty for free.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed many details about the OnePlus smart TV. It has confirmed that despite the affordable price tag the OnePlus smart TV series will offer best-in-class screen experience. The TVs will offer smart, colourful and smoother display experience, the company has claimed in some of its previous tweets and blogs. OnePlus has confirmed that smart TVs will offer Cinematic experience to consumers and 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It's all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series? #SmarterTV #OnePlusTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 27, 2020

Last year OnePlus launched two premium TVs in the country. With affordable smart TVs, OnePlus will aim to take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi TVs and Realme TVs launched recently in the country.

Besides the affordable smart TVs, the company is also gearing up to launch OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Z in India and Europe. This will be an affordable smartphone. The launch date of OnePlus Nord is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest it could go official on July 10.

Nord is a new smartphone series that OnePlus is introducing to target consumers who are looking for low-budget smartphone that offer great value and is powerful. The company is yet to reveal more details about the device in days to come.

