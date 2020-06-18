OnePlus TVs will be competitively priced yet offer these premium features

Entry-level and mid-range OnePlus TV to feature Cinematic Display, Dolby Vision support (Express photo) Entry-level and mid-range OnePlus TV to feature Cinematic Display, Dolby Vision support (Express photo)

With the launch date nearing OnePlus is revealing new details about affordable OnePlus TVs every day. The TVs are set to launch in India on July 2. In the latest blogpost, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted that there will be two TVs launching on the slated date. One for the enter-level while the other one for mid-range segment. Rumours suggest the company will launch a 32-inch and one 43-inch TV — the new blogpost hints rumours could be true.

In the blogpost, Lau specified that screen is one of the most important aspects in a TV — be it smart or not — and that’s exactly where OnePlus is focusing for the upcoming TVs. “With these two series, we have given picture quality the pride of place it deserves,” Lau noted. The upcoming OnePlus TVs will come with a screen that will show vivid colours and offer an enhanced viewing experience to the users.

Lau explained that “in the era of HDR video, the broader DCI-P3 standard has become the choice of more content creators for its fuller color. Now basically all HDR content is mastered using DCI-P3 within the Rec. 2020 container.” He further said that compared to Rec. 709, DCI-P3’s range is 26 per cent larger and richer in the red and green ranges. Lau also noted that “if you want the best color experience on a TV, and get the full effect of HDR video, then you need a TV with exceptional DCI-P3 performance.”

Adding on he also revealed that for both the upcoming OnePlus TVs the company is using panels that Lau said “leverage particular materials to achieve an outstanding 93 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage (CIE 1976 u’ v’).”

“Yes, even for our entry-level series. We gave it the same OnePlus Cinematic Display we gave to the mid-segment series of OnePlus TVs. The same 93 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut, something many high-end TVs cannot achieve,” he further added. The OnePlus Cinematic Display, he said, provides “truly cinematic experience right at home”.

For the upcoming TVs, the company has developed a suite of technologies to enhance picture quality called Gamma Engine that includes a range of processing enhancements, such as super resolution, dynamic contrast, MEMC, color space mapping, anti-aliasing, and noise reduction.

“With Gamma Engine’s help, videos are sharper, cleaner, more fluid. Even with a video that might otherwise be of low resolution, you’ll still see superior picture quality. With Gamma Engine, we bring out the best of the OnePlus Cinematic Display,” Lau claimed. Additionally, OnePlus has developed the upcoming affordable smart TVs in partnership with Dolby Labs to upgrade the picture quality.

