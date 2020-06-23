Affordable OnePlus TVs to offer bezel-less screen experience at pocket-friendly price

OnePlus TV will offer bezel-less screen experience despite affordable pricing (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus TV will offer bezel-less screen experience despite affordable pricing (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed new details about the upcoming OnePlus TVs. In the latest tweet, Lau noted that despite the affordable price tag OnePlus TV will sport bezel-less screen. To recall, the premium TVs launched last year also sport bezel-less design. The company is all set to launch affordable OnePlus TVs on July 2 in the country.

The screen is going to be one of the key highlights of the upcoming OnePlus TV. Last week Lau in a blog post explained that OnePlus TV will feature Cinematic display technology which will offer users an immersive experience. In the latest tweet Lau notes, “For the new OnePlus TV, we took away the bezel and gave you more immersive display. It’s more TV at a more affordable price. #SmarterTV.”

The company previously confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus TV series will launch at a starting price of under Rs 20,000. Rumours suggest OnePlus will launch two models — one with a 32-inch screen and second with 43-inch — which are always said to be the most popular screen sizes consumers in India prefer.

It is likely that OnePlus will launch its affordable smart TV lineup in India for the time being. With cheaper OnePlus TV the company will look to take on the likes of Mi TV and Realme TV in the country. The dedicated listing page for OnePlus TV has been listed on Amazon.

Alongside the affordable smart TVs the company is also said to launch affordable smartphone aka OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. A lot has already been revealed about the OnePlus Z. It’s going to be a 5G phone and will use Snapdragon 700 series processor, 64MP quad rear camera setup, 4300mAh battery with fast charging support.

OnePlus was initially supposed to launch OnePlus Z alongside OnePlus 8 series but due to the pandemic the launch got delayed. With this affordable smartphone the company will target markets like India where consumers look for products that offer great value for a relatively lower price tag.

