OnePlus TV 55-inch vs Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch: Which is better?

OnePlus TV 55-inch vs MI TV 4X Pro 55-inch: Which one is better? (Source: OnePlus/File) OnePlus TV 55-inch vs MI TV 4X Pro 55-inch: Which one is better? (Source: OnePlus/File)

OnePlus just launched two new smart TV series in the country including U and Y series with price starting at Rs 12,999. The most expensive and premium of the three is OnePlus TV 55-inch U1. Xiaomi’s Mi TVs are the top selling smart TVs in the country. Having said that with the new OnePlus TVs the company with largely compete with Mi TV. Xiaomi also sells a 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro in the country since last year. With the OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 the company will seemingly compete with Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch. Which one is better?

Here is a comparison between the newly launched OnePlus TV and Mi TV 4X Pro on the basis of specifications, price, and other features you may look for before opting for a new TV.

OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 vs MI 4X PRO 55-inch: Design

When Mi 4X Pro was launched it was a better looking than most TVs in the market, especially in its price range. The rear panel is plastic compared to a carbon fibre texture on the OnePlus TV 55-inch. OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 has a screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent which means minimum bezel. Also, there are no visible screws on the back of the new OnePlus TV and it is as thin as 6.9 mm in width at his thinnest points.

OnePlus U1 55-inch 4K TV review: Great value for money

OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 vs MI 4X PRO 55-inch: Specifications

The Mi 4X Pro has a 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED display with 20 W speakers (two 10 W speakers) and runs on PatchWall on top of Android TV. It has a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India; details here

In comparison, OnePlus TV 55-inch has a 4KUHD display with 93 per cent Colour Gamut which they claim to be slightly better than Samsung and Sony’s high-end TVs. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The newly-launched TV has a 30W sound output including two speakers and two-tweeters in a down-firing design.

OnePlus TV 55-inch U1 vs MI 4X PRO 55-inch: Price in India

When Mi 4X Pro was launched, it was priced at Rs 39,999 whereas the OnePlus TV 55-inch is priced at Rs 49,999. Currently, Mi 4X Pro is listed at a price of Rs 34,999.

