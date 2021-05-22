OnePlus TV 40Y1 to launch in India on May 24, key features revealed on Flipkart

OnePlus TV 40Y1 is all set to launch in India on May 24, as per the latest tweet from OnePlus India. Last year, the brand launched a 32-inch and a 43-inch Smart TV and now it is gearing up to launch a 40-inch Smart TV in the country. The launch event will take place at 12:00PM.

Ahead of the unveiling, Flipkart and OnePlus India’s official site have revealed some of the key features of the OnePlus TV 40Y1. The 40-inch screen supports full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The images posted by the company suggests that the TV will offer a bezel-less design and it will be integrated with features like OnePlus Connect.

It has 93 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine picture enhancer. The Android TV comes with preloaded popular video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. One will also be able to download apps via Google Play Store. The new TV can also offer users automatic reminders of the latest TV shows and movies via the integrated Content Calendar.

The upcoming OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by an unspecified 64-bit processor and will ship with OxygenPlay, which will be based on Android TV 9. The 40-inch OnePlus TV is also equipped with an inbuilt Chromecast, and supports Alexa and Google Assistant. There are also two 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

In terms of connectivity, the television supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v5. It features one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV In, one digital audio output, and two USB ports.

The upcoming OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to cost less than Rs 25,000 in India. The 40-inch Smart TV will likely be positioned between the 32-inch and the 43-inch TVs. Currently, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is selling for Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 26,999. The new TV could be cheaper than the 43-inch variant. It will be available for purchase via OnePlus.in and Flipkart.