OnePlus TV 32-inch limited sale in India: Things to know before buying

Last week OnePlus unveiled two new smart TV series in the country including U and Y series. Under the Y series, the company announced two affordable smart TVs including 32-inch and 43-inch. For the first-ever time today, the OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series will go on sale on Amazon.in.

Notably, this is a limited sale which means a small number of units will be available during the sale. This also means interested buyers must hurry to buy the OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series. During the OnePlus 8 series special limited edition sale the phones went out-of-stock in few minutes.

A few tips to keep in India to buy products during the limited sale are as follows: 1) Pre-save account and card details 2) select product and add to cart, 3) open product purchase page in more than one browser.

If you are planning to buy the OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series you will first need to keep these things in mind.

OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series: Important details

OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series offer details

OnePlus together with Amazon is offering several launch offers. If you plan to buy the OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series you can get up to 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase through major bank debit and credit cards as well as Bajaj FinServ. Additionally, as part of a bundle offer on Amazon.in, OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch buyers can also get the Amazon Echo Dot for Rs 1999.

OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series key features

This is the first time OnePlus has launched a 32-inch affordable TV. The 32-inch variant is almost similar to the 43-inch except for the screen size. Despite the affordable pricing, the OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch brings a premium smart TV experience for the consumers.

The OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch comes equipped with Android TV 9.0 and provides an immersive viewing experience with premium bezel-less design and screen-to-body ratio of over 90 per cent. To be specific, the OnePlus TV 32-inch provides 93 per cent color gamut and Gamma Engine that makes for stunning picture quality, dynamic colors and crisp clarity.

The smart TV is powered by Dolby Audio and includes two full-range speakers with total 20W output. It is also equipped with OxygenPlay and supports a plethora of content available from popular OTT content providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

OnePlus TV 32-inch Y series price in India

The OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch is the cheapest smart TV the company has ever launched. The OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch comes with aggressive pricing of Rs 12,999. The 43-inch is slightly more expensive with a price tag of Rs 22,999. The most expensive one is OnePlus TV U series 55-inch that costs RS 49,999. The sale date of 43-inch Y series and 55-inch U series are yet to be available.

OnePlus TV 32-inch: First in India

India is the first country to get the OnePlus TV Y series as well as U series. The company hasn’t announced the smart TVs in any of the markets yet. With the affordable OnePlus TV the company will aim to take on the likes of Mi TV (mostly) given it is the number 1 smart TV brand in the country for several quarters now.

