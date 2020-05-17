OnePlus could rival Apple AirPods with its true wireless earbuds: When is the launch?

OnePlus’ true wireless earbuds could arrive in July to take on Apple AirPods (Image: Tipster Max J.) OnePlus’ true wireless earbuds could arrive in July to take on Apple AirPods (Image: Tipster Max J.)

After launching the new Bullets Wireless Z, OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to announce its first pair of ‘true’ wireless earbuds very soon. According to the popular tipster Max J. OnePlus will launch its first TWS earbuds in July alongside its most awaited affordable smartphone aka OnePlus Z. Past reports had suggested that OnePlus true wireless earbuds launch alongside the OnePlus 8 but that sadly didn’t happen and the company ended up launching another Bullets Wireless earphones. The delay in the launch could possibly be due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the lockdown, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series and it appears the company is in no mood to stop there. OnePlus is all set to host a launch event in July to announce its awaited OnePlus Z. It is long rumoured that OnePlus will launch an affordable 5G smartphone this year. The launch was initially reportedly set to take place alongside OnePlus 8 series but that didn’t happen.

The launch date of the OnePlus Z and true wireless earbuds is yet to be revealed by the company.

Max J. revealed the design of the OnePlus true wireless earbuds via a render and it looks pretty much like the Apple AirPods. Given its a render the final design of the earbuds could change before the official announcement. With the OnePlus true wireless earbuds the company will undoubtedly take on the likes of AirPods.

OnePlus' true wireless earbuds will take on the likes Apple AirPods, report suggests

Most smartphone manufacturers these days are bringing their TWS earbuds. Just last week Xiaomi launched its wireless earbuds in India. Previously we have seen companies like Realme launch its true wireless earbuds aka Buds Air. Realme is expected to launch more such audio products in the days to come.

OnePlus vs Apple war

The war between OnePlus and Apple has been going on for quite some time and is not going to end anytime soon.

Soon after OnePlus launched its OnePlus 8 series last month, Apple silently launched its most awaited iPhone SE (2020). In fact the price of both the OnePlus 8 and iPhone SE 2 is also very close. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 while the iPhone SE (2020) comes with a price tag of Rs 42,500. To attract more customers Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to bring down the price of the iPhone SE (2020) to Rs 38,000.

The true competition to the new iPhone SE, however, must be the OnePlus Z and not the OnePlus 8.

To recollect, OnePlus Z was initially rumoured to be the OnePlus 8 Lite. New rumours suggest that the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G support. As OnePlus has been promoting all phones that the company launch hereafter will come with 5G support. Previously, OnePlus Z was rumoured to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset. We will need to wait for OnePlus to reveal official details about its July launch event. Until then, take these information with a pinch of salt.

