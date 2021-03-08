OnePlus to rename ‘Fnatic Mode’ to ‘Pro Gaming Mode’ on its phones

Fnatic Mode is an extension of the gaming mode on recent OnePlus phones that allows the best performance for games. (Express Photo)

OnePlus phones will soon no longer have a Fnatic mode for gaming. The smartphone and tech brand has reportedly come to an end of its partnership with Fnatic, the UK-based eSports team. A recent open beta build for the OnePlus 7 series has confirmed that Fnatic mode is no longer a part of the OxygenOS interface.

While the move may sound like OnePlus users will lose out on a pretty neat feature, that is not the case. Here’s why.

What is Fnatic Mode?

Fnatic Mode on OnePlus phones is essentially a toggle that lets users divert the phone’s resources to the game they’re playing and clock out any incoming calls or notifications to make sure there are no distractions. The feature is an extension of the regular gaming mode that offers a toned-down version of roughly the same features.

Fnatic Mode’s functionality will remain intact

The end of the partnership between OnePlus and Fnatic only means that OnePlus can no longer use the Fnatic branding for its hyper-gaming mode. As seen on the latest OxygenOS open beta 3 build for the OnePlus 7 series, the feature is now called “Pro Gaming Mode” instead of Fnatic Mode.

“OnePlus’ partnership with Fnatic has come to its natural and mutual conclusion. Users of OnePlus devices who have enjoyed our Fnatic mode will continue to receive the same features and capabilities, but under a new Pro Gaming Mode name,” OnePlus told XDA.

“The naming update will transition across devices starting from the 6 series. Fnatic has been a supportive partner to OnePlus, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate again in the future,” the brand added, hinting at the fact that the brand may join forces again with Fnatic in the future.

Apart from the name-change of the feature, the only other changes that users will notice after Fnatic Mode is gone are the Fnatic Easter Egg and Fnatic Wallpapers. OnePlus users can expect the change to be implemented on their OnePlus 6/6T series, 7/7T series, 8/8T series and Nord series devices with the next update.