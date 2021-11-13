OnePlus to Realme: These smartphone brands could offer Android 12’s dynamic theme

One of the biggest features of Android 12 is its Material You dynamic theme, which is exclusively available for Pixel users. But it looks like this will be offered by other smartphone brands too as suggested by a code in Google’s Material Components library commit, which was first spotted by developer Pranav Pandey.

In October this year, Google uploaded its Android 12 AOSP repository, but not all the codes were made available to OEMs. This suggested that the new theming system will remain exclusive to Pixel devices. Now, it seems that several Android phone makers will incorporate auto-theming into their respective skins.

The code suggests that a number of smartphone brands will be offering support for Android 12’s dynamic Material You theme. These are Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia, Sony, TCL, Lenovo, Itel, Tecno, Infinix, Sharp, Vivo, Roboelectric, and Google. While the list includes most of the popular brands, there is one big name that is missing. It is Samsung.

It should be noted that Samsung’s latest One UI 4 beta updates, which are based on Android 12, already includes the dynamic theme system. This suggests that either the name of the brand will be added to the list in the future or the brand isn’t using Google’s Material Components library for theming.

It’s worth pointing out that the dynamic colour theme may look different when implemented on different smartphones as OEMs could customize them. If manufacturers don’t offer dynamic theming based on Google’s Material Components library, then the new theming could be limited to only the system UI components of each skin.

Google’s new “Material You” dynamic theme feature can automatically customise icon colours, menu text around the phone to match your wallpaper. With Android 12, the search giant is bringing a significant change in UI since 2014’s Android 5.0 Lollipop release.

Those who have a Google Pixel device can check out the Material You feature right away. One just needs to long-press on the Home screen and select Wallpaper & style. Users can then simply choose the stock options or a photo from your files. After this, Android will let you pick a colour that matches the background.